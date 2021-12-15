Ben Affleck and alcoholism. “Trapped in Marriage with Jennifer Garner”

Interviewed on Howard Stern’s radio show, Ben Affleck said that “one of the reasons“that led him toalcoholism was that he felt “trapped” In the marriage to Jennifer Garner, which lasted from 2005 to 2018 and from which Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were born. Fans are reacting to his words in many different ways: there are those who say they understand him and those who did not like the fact that he brought up Garner in an issue, excessive drinking, which depends above all on him (and who has passed, after a period of rehab in 2018).

Ben Affleck and alcoholism

Affleck was a guest of Howard Stern to promote the latest film that sees him as the protagonist: it’s called ‘The Tender Bar’, directed by George Clooney, was presented at the BFI London Film Festival on 10 October 2021, will be released in some US theaters on 17 December and from 7 January 2022 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It tells the story of a man who runs a bar and who finds himself establishing a complex emotional relationship with his grandson, abandoned by his father shortly after birth.

Opening a parenthesis with respect to ‘The Tender Bar’, Ben Affleck said that “the marriage didn’t work out. Happens. I was with a person I loved and respected, but with whom I could no longer be married. “Only that the couple was a pair of parents, it was necessary to think about the children and therefore it was not so obvious to divorce and go their own way. Hence the feeling of being trapped and starting to drink too much: “My reaction was to drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which it turned out not to be a solution“.

Eventually the decision to break up came: “If we hadn’t done this we probably would have jumped at each other’s throats. And I’d probably still be drinking. Because one of the reasons that led me to drinking it’s the fact of feeling trapped. “

The original language trailer of ‘The Tender Bar’