Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, «always in contact»: peace in sight?

Hanging on the phone. Ben Affleck And Ana de Armas they broke up a few days ago, but – according to the information reported by Page Six – would be continuing to feel assiduously: “Despite the breakup, they talk to each other several times a day»Reveals an insider. “They still love each other and he misses his ex-girlfriend. According to friends closer than the couple, it is only a momentary estrangement“.

If there really is room for heal the fracture it is not known, but for sure the two stars of Hollywood in recent months they had shown ua splendid understanding. They spent together the lockdown spring in the villa of actor a Los Angeles, alternating moments of intimacy a long walks with dogs: «Among them there is chemistry“Revealed another source,” from first time who have seen each other ».

That is, on the set of «Deep Water“, about one year ago. “Well at first he was just focused on making the film, but he heard right away the connection with Ana ». So that last fall American gossip spoiled the Cuban actress’s intention of sell your own house in Venice for move to a permanent establishment from the better half, in the residential district of Pacific Palisades, a few kilometers further north.

Paparazzati ai Caribbean, during a tender vacation, et al supermarket, for the daily routine: the love between the two seemed strong, so much so that some even speculated the marriage in 2021. And instead the tear has arrived: «Lately they have had several discussions and have therefore decided by mutual agreement to cutHe reported People. “Ben called Ana and ended the relationship with a phone call“.

And with a series of phone calls, perhaps, the love story it could start again.

