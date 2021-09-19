Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas broke up: the reasons

It had all the air of being a turning point (especially for him) but in the end the story between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas has entered a dead end. The two actors broke up just under a year from the start of their dating, by mutual agreement.

“Ben doesn’t go out with Ana anymore, she closed. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to live in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to because his children live there, “a source close to the two told the magazine. People. No recrimination, the end would have been peaceful and he shouldn’t leave important pieces behind, except for those of the heart, of course.

“They find themselves at different times in their lives, there is a deep love and respect. Ben continues to work on himself, has three work projects and continues to be a solid father at home. They are both happy with their lives ».

What these different phases are has not been disclosed, but surely the curious will not have to wait long to know something more, in Hollywood and surroundings there is always someone ready to rattle off real or alleged details.

What is certain is that Ben Affleck, 48, with an important marriage behind him Jennifer Garner, and three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, comes out of a complicated moment, not only because of the separation but above all because of the alcoholism problems in which he periodically falls back, Ana, 32, met on the set of Deep Water, perhaps she wasn’t ready to deal with so much past. Los Angeles, moreover, would not be in his ropes: the Cuban actress seems to feel more comfortable in New York, and in the last few days he has often shared photos from the Big Apple: could this be his next destination?



In Los Angeles he spent a good part of 2020, together with Ben (also thanks to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that forced them into quarantine) and he also got to know his children, so much so that they had often been photographed several times all together. Ana had been with them in June in Georgia, where Affleck has a home, for a vacation in which Christine, his mother, had also participated, and together they had found themselves quite well, at least according to those who know them well. A harmony that was not enough to keep them together, despite the fact that things seemed to have taken a serious turn. At the moment there is no air of second thoughts, but maybe, who knows. Sometimes loves come back.

