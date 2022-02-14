Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the trailer for the erotic film coming out on Amazon

20th Century Studios has released the official trailer for Deep Watererotic thriller starring the couple composed of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas directed by Adrian Lyne, twenty years after his last film as a director. The film was originally supposed to arrive in theaters, but will be streamed directly on Prime Video outside the US.

Deep Water is the new film from the director of Fatal Attraction in nearly 20 years and it is based on the 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith: the story tells of a couple trapped in a loveless marriage and sees Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen: by mutual agreement the two decide to try to save their relationship by allowing her to ‘accompany’ with any lover wishes. However, when one of Melinda’s lovers is murdered, Vic, regretting the decision and consumed with jealousy over his wife’s sexual adventures, decides to use the man’s death to scare the woman’s other companions, leading the marriage to very territories. dark.

Lyne had been missing his appointment with the director since 2002the year it came out Unfaithful – Unfaithful love, another famous erotic thriller starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane at the time. The director specializes in the genre: I am also his 9 1/2 weeks with Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke, the famous cult of the 80s Flashdance, Indecent Proposal with Robert Redford and Demi Moore and the remake of Lolita by Stanley Kubrick with Jeremy Irons.

As known, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started a relationship right on the set of Deep Water, and despite the love story has already ended many fans were waiting for this film to discover the chemistry that had been created on the set between the two superstars.

Deep Water will be released in the United States on Hulu on March 18thwhile in the rest of the world the film will arrive on Prime Video.