Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show their strange relationship in Deep Water

Deep Water shows us the dangerous mind games a couple plays and what happens to the people who get caught up in them.

Ben Affleck is about to star in a new movie with Anne of Armsand even if it’s a new romantic tape for Hulu, ”Deep Water” It will show us a deep psychological thriller of a couple who decides to put their relationship to the test with a game that ends up driving Affleck’s character crazy.

The trailer shows us Melinda, a character played by De Armas, provoke Vic, Affleck’s character, in a game that consists of having relationships outside of their marriage, to test if they truly love each other.

Although at first glance this premise seems contradictory to show true love, at first Vic seems to accept simply to please his wife, but as things go, Melinda begins to take more drastic measures that even lead her to take the life of a man in a pool.

The film based on the author’s bestseller Patricia Highsmithleaves us on the edge of our seat for not knowing what will happen in history, showing us a performance by Ana de Armas that confuses us and it is impossible to know what her true intentions are.

”Deep Water” was adapted into a film by Sam Levison and Zach Helm. It will be led by adrien lynewho has participated in other films with problematic couples such as “Fatal Attraction”, “An Indecent Proposal” and “Nine and a half weeks”.

Aside from Affleck and De Armas, the film’s cast also includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn WittrockKristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

”Deep Water” will premiere on Hulu and Amazon Prime next March 18, 2022.