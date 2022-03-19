Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas tape leads: Check what to see on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Star + and Disney + this weekend

A new weekend has arrived and with that several novelties appear from the hand of streaming. For fans of marathons in front of the screen, in TimeX We show all the premieres that arrive in the catalogs of the platforms of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Star+ and Disney+.

For the next few days, subscribers of the different platforms will be able to enjoy news such as “Human Resources”, “Midsommar”, “John Wick 2″ and the Netflix original romantic comedy, “Until we meet again.”

In addition, it can be seen in Amazon Prime Video “Deep Waters”, a film starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armaswho play Vic Van Allen and Melinda Van Allen, a well-to-do couple from New Orleans whose marriage begins to unravel from resentment, jealousy and mistrust.

Check the premieres of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Star + and Disney + for this weekend

Netflix

“Give it gas” – March 16

“Ruby’s Rescue” – March 17

“Top Boy” – Season 2 -March 18

“Human Resources” – March 18

“Twenty-five, twenty-one” – March 19

“Fruits of the wind” – March 18

“Until We Meet Again” – March 18

“Midsommar: Terror Waits Not For Night” – March 19

“John Wick 2: A New Day To Kill” – March 20

Amazon Prime Video

“Deep Waters” – March 18

“Master” – March 18

Neither Yours nor Mine” – March 18

Disney+

“Cheaper by the Dozen” – March 18

“More than robots” – March 18

“Lost Cities: Tikal” – March 18

“Zog” – March 18

Star+

“Life & Beth” – March 18

“Bios. Lives that marked yours: Aterciopelados” – March 18

“Sex appeal” – March 18

Cato – March 18

