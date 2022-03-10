Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas team up in Deep Waters

will finally be released Deep water, the film with which Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met. Three years after its filming, the film will be released this year after the multiple postponements it has had.

The new film by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

A year has passed since the end of the relationship between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas was known. However, the actors sound together again with the trailer for their long-awaited film together, Deep Water.

It should be remembered that this film was recorded in 2019, where the pair met. Behind this, they began an intense relationship, which included moving in together and for her to meet the actor’s children. However, after a little over a year, they ended their romance.

Although it has been rumored that the film has been postponed for this reason, the truth is that this does not seem to be the reason. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deep water was delayed by about a year and a half. Finally, It will be released this March 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

On Deep water, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck they play a marriage that has lost its spark and all its romance. To test the other they start with deadly mind games that end in tragedy for those around them.

In addition to Affleck and Arms, the film will star euphoria, Jacob Elordi. In addition, the actor from American Horror Story, Finn Wittrock. Other names are Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, among others.

Previously, People magazine reported that despite their breakup, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas remained close friends. For this, It is not ruled out that they meet again for the press promotion of the film that brought them together.