Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the trailer for Deep Water

Of the two, one. Or the film is so bad that, to avoid foolishness at the box office, it was decided to stream it directly. Or the breakup between the two protagonists wasn’t as friendly as previously thought. And a love movie promo tour – no matter how much a psychological thriller – can’t have two lovers scowling at each other all the time. We are talking about Deep Waterthe film that made you know and fall in love with Ana de Armas And Ben Affleck three years ago. Of which today, finally, the first trailer was shared. With a lot of surprise: no cinema, if you want to see the film of Adrian Lyne you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime (in the United States, on the other hand, to the Hulu platform).

Deep Water trailer featuring ex-lovers Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Here it is below the long-awaited trailer for Deep Water. Where the sexual tension – and almost homicidal, it must be admitted – between the characters of Vic and Melinda is second only to that of the two interpreters, Ben Affleck and Ana de Arams. «Why are you the only man who wants to be with me?» Asks Melinda, looking her husband straight in her eyes. But then add: “There is something wrong with me.” And Vic, returning the glance, replies threateningly: “There’s something wrong with me too.” What happens next is pretty clear. Although the two appear to be in a public park.



The plot of Deep Water

According to the description provided by the production, Deep Water tells the story of a seemingly perfect wedding. From the outside, what Vic and Melinda Van Allen share is the dream of love. But behind the facade, there is another world. That of the mental games that the two spouses inflict on each other. Yes, but with what consequences? Taking a look at the filmography of Adrian Lyne, director of Fatal Attraction (1987) and 9 1/2 weeks (1986), we would say ugly. If we then add that the film is based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, here is served a noir with dark hues. Ah, and then one of the writers, Sam Levinsonis the creator of Euphoria. And do you know what spiral Rue has just thrown (Zendaya) …

No cinema for Ben Affleck and Ana de Arams

After all this presentation, you will understand the surprise to discover that the film will never see the big screen. Of course, the pandemic didn’t help. Deep Water it should have been presented in November 2020. But it was, first, moved to August 2021, and, later, to January 2022. In the end, the decision: direct in streaming. Once upon a time it was done with films that were not really successful. They were distributed directly in vhs. (For those who were not yet born: it was the way we watched movies before the advent of DVDs and long before streaming platforms).

Hot love on the set: between cinema and reality

The other hypothesis for the non-release in cinemas concerns the two protagonists. That on that set – we’re talking mid-2019 – they started a hot relationship. The spark immediately started between Ben Affleck, 49, and Ana de Armas, 33. “Their physical attraction was so intense on the set!” People in that time. “We don’t talk about anything else here.”

The couple also spent their first lockdowns together. In the actor’s mansion in Brentwood. The Cuban actress met his children. And Ben her family during a romantic vacation in Cuba. In short, the idyll seemed perfect. Then, in January 2021, it was all over. The official version is that they wanted different things because they were at very different times in their love and professional lives. But that the friendship remained intact. But is it really so?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: no red carpet for them

Already a year ago there were rumors about how to manage the promotion of the film. Now the problem is solved. They won’t have to meet because there won’t even be a premiere of Deep Water. Not even a red carpet to walk on together. The appointment is for March 18 on the Hulu platform. No one knows yet about Amazon Prime Italy. Those directly involved do not comment. Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s current girlfriend, just today said that she loves to show herself in public in loving and intimate attitudes with her man. Like Melinda and Vic.

