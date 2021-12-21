Ben Affleck and comments on Jennifer Garner

D.fter having released the now (sadly) famous interview withHoward Stern Show, in which he stated that the unhappy marriage with Garner would lead him to become an alcoholic, Ben Affleck, 49, wanted to rectify his claims. Perhaps also by virtue of a real “popular uprising” which considered his words offensive and disrespectful towards his ex-wife, mother of his three children Violet, 16 years, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

In that interview, in fact, the actor of di The tender bar had stated in detail that just the feeling of feeling trapped in a unhappy marriage was, in his opinion, the reason he approached alcoholism. “What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out not be the solutionHe explained.

The turnaround at the Jimmy Kimmel Show

Now Ben Affleck has wanted to make a turnaround, releasing another interview – this time with Jimmy Kimmel – and correcting the game on what he had previously stated.

“I would never want my kids to think that I say negative things about their mom», Explained the actor to the host of the show. Then, to further justify his behavior, he explained that the fault lies with those who have made the cuts by broadcasting only some clips of the interview, and not all he said.

Affleck said he expressed himself in a “genuine“, Trying to tell”something that was very important to meBut his words would have been manipulated And decontextualized to get more clicks. Therefore, it turns out to be the opposite of what he had said.

“They literally took the conversation I had for two hours,” said Ben Affleck, “and made it seem like I was saying the exact opposite of what I said.”

The Ben Affleck Correction by Jimmy Kimmel

It seems at least weird that a person who knows the mechanisms of television like the actor, do not know that it is normal for them to come broadcast the most interesting parts and that most affect the public. The point is, if a character has said those specific words, their meaning remains. And the concept he expressed seemed enough clear.

“I went ahead and said, for example, how much we respect each other and how much we care for each other, “specified the actor. “And then how much we care about our children, as we put them first“.

However, according to him, misunderstanding his words, “they said that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I felt “trapped”. They just have me made to pass for the worst man in the world, the most insensitive and stupid, ”he continued. “But it’s not true. I do not believe it. IS the exact opposite of who I am and what I believe ”.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Meanwhile, when asked about the matter, Jennifer Lopez, her current partner, also wanted to have her say. In a meager statement issued to People, he said that «someone wrote that I was angry with him, but it is simply an invention. the I have the utmost respect for Ben, as father and as a man“. As a well-known song says, “at least you, in the universe.”

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED