Ben Affleck and ex Ana De Armas on Amazon with the film Deep Water

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are ready to get back together. No, don’t worry, to date there is no return of the flame between the two exes, and he remains very attached to his current girlfriend J-Lo; on the other hand, however, the film that sees them as protagonists, Deep Water, is ready to land on Amazon Prime, where it should arrive within a few weeks. The film, which was originally supposed to be released in theaters on January 14, 2022, is based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith and stars Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple but linked by a toxic love. who decides to live their relationship in an open way, so that they can both see and hang out with other people. But just when the couple believed they had discovered the secret to a “happy marriage” (let’s call it that), the people who gravitate around them begin to disappear under mysterious circumstances. What happened to them and, above all, who is behind all this?

The film Deep Water (whose cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Tracy Letts and Rachel Blanchard) promises to keep us in suspense and it is to be believed since the film was directed by Adrian Lyne, who has now become a real guarantee in terms of thrillers. and blockbuster films as the director received an Academy Award nomination for Fatal Attraction (with Glenn Close and Michael Douglas), while his films Flashdance, 9 1/2 weeks, Indecent Proposal And Unfaithful – Unfaithful love have now entered by right into the history of cinema. May this also happen to Deep Water? Maybe.

What is certain is that there is great anticipation to see Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck, again next to his ex Ana De Armas, whose love story had begun right at the end of the filming of the film. Deep Water and then suddenly ended in the summer of 2020, when the actress would have discovered the famous love letters that the partner wrote to J-Lo, deciding to put an end to her affair with the star of Batman who, from that moment on, is a steady couple with Lopez.

