Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner recently met at their children’s school.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are model parents! The 49-year-old Gone Girl actor and his 49-year-old ex-wife were recently spotted attending a reunion at their children’s school in Santa Monica, California, having a decent relationship and going their own way after the reunion.

The former couple didn’t seem super chatty, but for the sake of their children, they are actively involved in the lives of the little ones and attentive to their needs.

The exes both wore casual chic outfits for the date, with Jen wearing a cream drawstring cardigan over a blue shirt and relaxed jeans, while Ben opted for a dark blue coat over a black shirt, faded jeans and brown boots.

Ben and Jennifer have three children together: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. They married in 2005 and separated in June 2015, officially divorcing in October 2018. The photos of the exes come after Ben attended a Los Angeles game. Lakers on December 7 with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

The couple were seen standing very close to the field, smiling and holding hands. Ben Affleck spoke in an article for the Wall Street Journal in early December about his return with Jennifer Lopez.

“I can say it’s certainly good for me. And it’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write everything down. And then I’ll set it on fire. I am very lucky to have had a second chance, and I am aware that other people do not even have a first chance. I certainly tried to take advantage of it. I haven’t always been successful, but when I did, they proved to be the defining aspects of my life, ”said the famous actor, according to Hollywood Life.