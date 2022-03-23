Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are caught arguing in the middle of the street

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner after announcing their separation in 2018after 10 years of marriage and three children together (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel), have shown to have a cordial relationship and on occasions they have been captured in situations that concern them for the good of minors.

However, This weekend the ex-husbands were seen walking the streets of Los Angeles having a strong argument.

The images were released by the Daily Mail, in which the Oscar-winning actor is seen smoking a cigarette, slapping Garner in front of him, while she holds some books in her hands and listens attentively to what he is saying.

Later, both celebrities, already calmer, walked together following the conversation.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have an intense conversation in Los Angeles. Photo: Instagram @affleck_ben__

Jennifer Garner was undoubtedly a faithful companion of Ben Affleck when they were together and even after the breakup. Her He was a great support for the actor during the time he was in rehabilitation for his alcoholism problems.a disease with which he has struggled for a long time.

At the end of last year, the actor who gave life to Batman, in an interview with the American presenter Howard Stern, recognized that his problems with alcohol began in his marriage, because he knew he was not happy and things with his wife were not quite right.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was hooked. I was like ‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch.which turned out not to be the solution”, he mentioned, unleashing a series of divided opinions.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their breakup in 2018. Photo: Instagram

The meeting between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner comes days after it was revealed that he and Jennifer Lopez have bought a house for approximately 50 million dollars in Bel Air, in Los Angeles, where they plan to live with their children.