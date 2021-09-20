Ben Affleck and his new alcohol-free life (thanks to Ana de Armas)

Ben Affleck, 48 years old, he has left alcohol addiction behind who several times, in the past, sent him to rehab: “The drama is over”, it was written on a shirt worn in recent days by the Oscar winner. A phrase that many observers have associated with its rebirth. A rebirth with which the Cuban actress has a lot to do Ana de Armas, 32, to whom Affleck has been linked for eight months. At first, few believed in their relationship. Instead the two – who met at the end of 2019 on the set of Deep Water – are increasingly united and plan a future together, so much so that she recently sold her house to Venice, in California, And she moved into her boyfriend’s villa a few kilometers further north, in the residential district of Pacific Palisades. «The love story goes on at full speedA source revealed People.

In recent weeks, US gossip has repeatedly speculated that the two Hollywood stars may soon get married. There are no confirmations on the issue, but certainly theirs is a serious story, so much so that the actor introduced the new partner to his three children – Violet, 14 years, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, had by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The two, divorced since 2018, have remained on excellent terms. And Jennifer is happy with Ben’s new relationship because she sees him “finally happy,” as a source told Us Weekly.

Last year, confiding in the New York Times, Ben had coped the disappointments most important in his life: the failure of marriage with Jennifer Garner and the addiction to alcohol that sent him more than once to rehab. Two distinct but connected situations: “I started drinking too much to try to stifle the problems of marriage. But in these cases you only end up making your life worse. Divorce with Jennifer Garner is my biggest regret“.

But today there is Ana by his side. And alcohol addiction is just a bad memory. Affleck’s friends have no doubts: it was the love of the Bond Girl that put the star back on track: «Ana is a serious and poised girl. His influence on Ben is very strong. ‘

