Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston are among the celebrities who have been accused of bad breath

Not everything that glitters in Hollywood smells good. Several celebrities have been accused of bad breath, including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston, who reportedly suffer from halitosis, a condition that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people suffer at some point in their lives. life. Studies indicate that the causes of bad breath are many, but it is known that in 90% of cases the origin is oral and can be avoided with simple care, although the interpreter of ‘Batman’ and the protagonist of ‘Friends’ seem to They do not apply oral hygiene.

Actress Sandra Bullock confessed some time ago that during a filming of the movie “Forces of Nature” in 1999, she offered Ben Affleck a mint candy to try to reduce his bad breath, but the actor refused. Also Alec Baldwin and Jason Bateman have revealed that the breath of the beautiful Jennifer Aniston is quite unpleasant.



Jennifer Aniston

But Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston aren’t the only ones.. In the list of personalities with bad breath is the singer Miguel Bosé, who, supposedly, would not have the habit of brushing his teeth. The actress Gwyneth Paltrow, always in an ecological wave, does not use deodorant and maintains a very healthy diet, but full of garlic and onion, so you can imagine the aroma of her sweat. Rumors have also circulated about singer Beyoncé’s bad breath. The rapper ’50 Cent’ assured that the breath of the interpreter of ‘Break My Soul’ was unbearable. Likewise, the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence, who looks like a doll from head to toe, was exposed by Liam Hemsworth in an interview, when he said that the actress had bad breath throughout the filming of the latest installment of ‘The Hunger Games’ . Also members of the cast of ‘Twilight’ revealed that Robert Pattinson arrived at the recordings with lousy breath, even with dirty hair and bad body odor, the actor has confessed that he does not like to bathe very much.

As we can see, not only Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston suffer from halitosis, several of their companions in the show do not escape this terrible condition. Some have to do with health problems, lack of water, smoking or simply not applying basic hygiene standards. Specialists indicate that to avoid bad breath it is important to brush your teeth at least twice a day, brush your tongue as well. Avoid cigarettes or excessive consumption of coffee, alcohol and foods such as garlic and onions as they contain substances that are expelled through breathing, causing a bad smell in the mouth. It is also important to keep your mouth hydrated to avoid dry mouth, which is also the cause of bad breath.

We know that Ben Affleck smokes a lot and that could be causing his bad breath, although so far Jennifer Lopez does not seem to have any complaints about her fiancé. While Jennifer Aniston for her part maintains a strict diet and monitors what she consumes very well, in addition to training daily, she does not seem to have any condition that causes halitosis.