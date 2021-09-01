Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez always on vacation in Italy, Matt Damon uses irony: “I wish him the worst”

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s longtime friend, might he feel miserable for the couple’s happiness? Let’s hear his words …

They were spotted by the paparazzi a Nerano, a small town on the Sorrento peninsula overlooking the Gulf of Salerno. The Italian holiday continues happily for the most glamorous couple of the summer formed by Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez. They are in love more than ever and have found each other like this 17 years after their first relationship faded because he did not want children at the time (which he later had with Jennifer Garner), gives everyone hope that the flashback will work if the right alignment of the planets occurs.

What Matt Damon thinks of Bennifers

We all know that Matt Damon And Ben Affleck they have been friends for a very long time. They have known each other since high school and both attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School. In 1997 they starred together in Will Hunting – Rebel genius for which they won the Oscar for Best Screenwriters, having written the script for the film as a couple. They both appear in other films, but mainly each of them has had and continues to have their own successful careers. Their friendship has always been solid and now that Affleck is on all the gossip sites for the love found with J.Lo, every time that Matt Damon makes an interview he is asked for an opinion. His last irony-filled response to the host’s question “we know you like it when you are asked” was “Well, what’s the alternative? Should I be miserable if they’re happy? Should I say I hate true love? I wish him all the worst! “, chuckles the actor.

Below are the latest photographs of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez captured by stolen shot specialists.