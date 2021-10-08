News

‘Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together!’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We all went through the phase where the relationship between our two favorite stars seemed more important than our own private life: Jennifer Lawrence, however, that phase never seems to have passed! The star of Il Lato Positivo, in fact, was unable to contain herself during a guest on a podcast.

What made the Oscar-winning actress lose her head was news that, in fact, would easily make the heart of any lover of gossip in Hollywood sauce: according to what revealed by our Jennifer, in fact, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they would get back together.

There is some shit about breaking news! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together! I’m in Montana. They are spending the holidays together right now“was the announcement made live by Lawrence, who in fact anticipated most of the gossip newspapers of the whole world: the enthusiasm was obviously too much to suppress for any longer!

Loading...
Advertisements

The relationship between Affleck and Lopez, we recall, had lasted from 2002 to 2004, during which the two actors starred together in films such as Tough Love – Extreme Love and Jersey Girl. The news of the return of the flame between Affleck and Lopez had already been around for a few days, but the words of their colleague therefore sound like the definitive confirmation of the thing. Well done, Jennifer!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
940
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
849
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
839
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
838
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
838
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
816
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
770
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top