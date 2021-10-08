‘Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together!’

We all went through the phase where the relationship between our two favorite stars seemed more important than our own private life: Jennifer Lawrence, however, that phase never seems to have passed! The star of Il Lato Positivo, in fact, was unable to contain herself during a guest on a podcast.

What made the Oscar-winning actress lose her head was news that, in fact, would easily make the heart of any lover of gossip in Hollywood sauce: according to what revealed by our Jennifer, in fact, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they would get back together.

“There is some shit about breaking news! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together! I’m in Montana. They are spending the holidays together right now“was the announcement made live by Lawrence, who in fact anticipated most of the gossip newspapers of the whole world: the enthusiasm was obviously too much to suppress for any longer!

The relationship between Affleck and Lopez, we recall, had lasted from 2002 to 2004, during which the two actors starred together in films such as Tough Love – Extreme Love and Jersey Girl. The news of the return of the flame between Affleck and Lopez had already been around for a few days, but the words of their colleague therefore sound like the definitive confirmation of the thing. Well done, Jennifer!