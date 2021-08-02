Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially a couple: “They held hands, hugged each other and kissed”

The love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. “I am very happy together. They will continue to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are seriously talking about their future together,” the couple’s friends told the weekly People. “They are working together to advance their relationship“, they said, assuring that the one between the pop star and the Hollywood star is not a passing flashback. The two were. one of the most beloved copies of the jet set in the early two thousand years, when both were at the peak of their respective careers, but then between them it was over and they had taken two different paths. For a few months, however, the rumors about their rapprochement have become more insistent, up to these statements of their friends who agree in asserting that “it is not a passing story. They take everything seriously and want it to last“.

And that’s not all. Another source A source close to JLo told how the singer took advantage of the fact that she was in Los Angeles for work reasons to spend time with Affleck: the two would even take advantage of the fact that she was in Los Angeles for work reasons to spend time with Affleck: the two would even rented a villa together. “They held hands, they hugged and kissed. They’re certainly not hiding the fact that they’re a couple.” All that remains is to wait for developments even if, given the precedents of Lopez in style Julia Roberts in “If you run away I marry you“, we would have to worry if a marriage proposal were to arrive.