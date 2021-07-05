News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez clinging to the July 4th walk

Posted on
White sweatshirt and khaki pants for the singer and her partner, perfectly in tune with the outfit as well. Relaxed and romantic they held tight and he spoke softly to her ear while she smiled slyly. With them also a couple of friends.

Meanwhile, the two make great plans for the future and are getting to know each other’s children. It seems that Jennifer Lopez wants to move from Miami to Los Angeles with Max and Emme just to be closer to the actor.

