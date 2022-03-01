Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could have very specific reasons for moving to England

Rumors suggesting Ben Affleck’s involvement in the next Barbie movie, which is being made in England, where the couple wants to move Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Source: Diffusion



The most beloved couple of the 2000s is back where they have not stopped showing off how well their reconciliation is going, where they have been seen kissing in public, Jennifer Lopez with some Ben Affleck clothes, They have gone out to eat or to the gym together and have had many gestures of love through their social networks.





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving to Britain this summer

According to rumors generated by Online Mailthe Bennifer couple is looking for a residence on the outskirts of London. This given the possible participation of Ben Affleck in the next Barbie movie, which is being made at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England.

Although there is nothing to confirm Affleck as an actor in the cast of Barbiethere are rumors that the actor is in talks with the producers of the filmwhere Margot Robbie has already been confirmed as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Bennifer has instructed estate agents to find a place to rent in South West London for this summer. It is expected to be a mansion in a wooded area on the outskirts of London, the areas being most populated by famous Richmond, which is located near Heathrow airport.; but more importantly, it’s only a short distance from the Leavesden studio.