Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enchant Venice in “black and white”

Red carpet among the most anticipated is the one for “The Last Duel “, the film by Ridley Scott out of competition at 78th Venice Film Festival.

Next to Matt Damon And Ridley Scott also showed a Ben Affleck, interpreter and co-writer in the film. The actor arrived in the lagoon accompanied by Jennifer Lopez: already defined the couple of the year, i “Bennifer” have enchanted for elegance and beauty. A real love story, a flashback after 20 years, at the “service” of photographers, who have immortalized the Lopez And Affleck, before, on arrival and, in the gala evening, with a perfect style in black contrast, of him, white, of her, who presented herself with a breathtaking neckline.

The movie: “The Last Duel”

Of weapons and heroes, of knights and squires, of battles and dances, the Hundred Years War and the French fiefdoms, the era of French cavalry returns to the cinema with a visually powerful blockbuster with sets, duels, costumes that are a joy for the eyes: The Last Duel from Ridley Scott, out of competition a Venice 78 (released with Disney from October 14), it’s not just a classic medieval epic movie, but much more. Written, performed and produced by Matt Damon And Ben Affleck (and others), based on the novel by Eric Jager from 2004, it tells a true story but it is no coincidence that it becomes a film today.

At the center is the story of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), the wife of the brave and loyal knight to King Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who the charming squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) protected by Count Pierre d ‘Alencon (Ben Affleck) sexually assaulted. Instead of keeping silent about what was a practice of the time, Marguerite assumes the risk of denouncing: the duel to the death between her husband and the rival will determine whether or not it was violence and if it should be her husband who died, it will be up to her. the immediate fate of being burned alive slowly.

“I imagine seeing this film will generate a lot of empathy among the audience, and catharsis. It is a feminist film in many respects, I myself consider myself a feminist and we are proud to make known this true story that happened in France in 1380 but incredibly modern “she says. Affleck, again paired with Matt Damon: the two young, beautiful, talented people had taken home (a very spartan studio apartment Damon had told in July in Cannes) the Oscar for the original screenplay of Will Hunting – Rebel Genius in ’90 and together they produced and wrote this film. “But we have entrusted the third chapter of the film – says Damon – to a woman, Nicole Holofcener”.

The interesting thing is right there: the setting with war of conquest, court scenes, chivalrous life remains fixed, but the story of the meeting of the protagonists and the dynamics of sexual violence is replicated three times with small nuances to make the different ones understand. points of view of Jean-Matt Damon and Le Gris-Adam Driver and Marguerite-Jodie Comer, perceptions of reality and therefore rape yes or no and Jodie Comer the interpretative task of making these nuances understood even in the same text.

“At that time the woman was the property of men, first of the father and then of the husband, violence was frequent even among the nobles but you had to keep quiet otherwise you risked your life, to retrieve this history in time without forcing, because it is all documented, it is really interesting and makes us understand – adds Affleck – how many things have not changed yet and situations repeat themselves ».

The whole screenplay, in the part for Marguerite, “was written from a feminist point of view but without forcing, we knew how this experience is the daughter of the #MeToo season – explains the Holofcener – but the beauty is that it’s all true ». Affleck thinks the public will have “compassion. It was important and interesting to tell a story that was not just an indictment against a bad person but that indicated the cultural antecedent that Europe and the countries colonized by European countries share, namely that the woman was the object of private property. Many aspects of the formal and codified patriarchy of Western Europe have come down to us ».

Sir Ridley Scott, of whom The House of Gucci with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is eagerly awaited, prides himself on “changing genres often, I would miss the western and the musical, but if I talk about eras, my passion is precisely on the 14th century , I myself have lived in a 1360 house in Surrey since 1982, ”concludes the director of the Gladiator. The breathtaking locations, with the most majestic and best preserved castles, are in France while the nature is that of Ireland.

Loading... Advertisements

© All rights reserved