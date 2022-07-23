Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, family cruise on the Seine for the newlyweds

What better than the city of love and romance to celebrate your honeymoon. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who married in the Nevada desert on July 16, are currently in the Parisian capital, surrounded by four of their respective children, Seraphina and Violet, born from the union of the actor with Jennifer Garner, and Maximilian and Emme, the singer’s twins. The happy blended family was photographed on a cruise on the Seine this Saturday. Selfie session, sunbathing on a deckchair or nap in the sun, the newlyweds tasted the sweetness of French life for a few hours on the river, between river boats and walks on the quays.

According to information from the magazine “People”, the two actors left California to land at Le Bourget in a private jet. To put down their suitcases, Mr and Mrs Affleck chose the Hôtel de Crillon, the well-known five-star address on the Place de la Concorde.

For their first dinner in the City of Light, the two Americans were seated at a table located not far from their hotel: the restaurant-club Le Matignon. At the table, with Violet, the lovers fully displayed their complicity by exchanging kisses and tender glances. It was hand in hand that they then left the scene, Jennifer Lopez not going unnoticed in her dazzling red dress. The two stars announced their engagement last April. The couple got back together last year, 16 years after their first engagement broke up.