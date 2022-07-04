Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Guided Tour of Their Incredible New $60 Million Home

It was one of the most glamorous couples of the 2000s. 20 years after their romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together, to the delight of their nostalgic fans. The two stars have given each other a chance, and have announced that they are engaged! A real commitment for the parents of this new blended family. As a reminder, the actor had three children with Jennifer Garner, Seraphina, 13, Samuel, 10 and Violet, 16. As for Jennifer Lopez, she is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Moreover, a few days ago, the two lovebirds took the young son of the star to a luxury car dealership. And while the latter had his back turned, the 10-year-old boy got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, and pressed reverse, getting into the vehicle behind. Pictures of the scene here. A big fright for the dad and his future wife.

The mind-blowing property of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged. It is therefore quite natural that the two stars went in search of a property to climb a decisive stage in their relationship… Buy together and move in together with their five children. The couple therefore chained the real estate visits in search of the rare pearl. The American site TMZ, revealed that the famous duo had visited several exceptional villas ranging from $60-165 million. Still according to the media people, one of the properties was even bigger than the White House! But it is ultimately on a family home, which we invite you to discover below, that the two actors have set their sights. A house with a special history…

Indeed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen the former villa of actor Danny DeVito. Moreover, according to the American media, moving trucks were seen in front of the property of the singer. As for the car of the star, it would have been seen parked in front of the new house. What confirm the information even if the couple did not speak on the subject. On the price side, the luxurious residence, located in the Bel-Air district, would have cost 60 million dollars. As for its impressive services, it is 2,600 square meters in area. Composed of seven bedrooms, it benefits from an incredible garage that can accommodate up to 8 vehicles. But also a beauty salon, an outdoor swimming pool, a smoking room, a wine cellar, or even a cinema room.