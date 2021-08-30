Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, hand in hand in Los Angeles

The head down, the hands intertwined, the smiles hidden from the photographers’ flashes. Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, who for weeks have been trying to silence the rumors of a return of the flame, have decided to no longer care about the attention that their love still arouses. And, in Los Angeles, where the actor was seen wandering through the blue windows of Tiffany, they took a walk, the calm one where haste is forgotten.

Elegant, in gray and black, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez exchanged words that no one could hear, while the paparazzi followed their every move.

They looked at each other, they smiled, substantiating – once again – the idea of ​​a strong and stable love, destined to last. It seems, in fact, that for the Bennifers the projects are many, and important. The two would be thinking of take home in Beverly Hills: a large villa, where you can reunite your extended family. With them, they should go to live the three children Affleck had with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and JLo’s twins. The five boys, who have seen each other several times over the summer, should each have their own space and coexistence be a prelude to something more. A marriage, the well-informed say, the same one that jumped in 2003.

