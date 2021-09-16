Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hand in hand in Malibu, and Matt Damon is there too

New sighting of the happy couple, this time on the beach with Affleck’s longtime friend, Matt Damon

The renewed love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck drove the fans of the two stars crazy. A good 20 years have passed since the first relationship, which blossomed when both dominated their respective sectors. Since then they have accumulated experience, in the work and private sphere, only to find themselves at 52 (she) and 48 (him). Certain loves, on the other hand, make immense turns.

This is the summer in which the love story was made official, after the first rumors, with the two super paparazzi during their holidays. Italy was one of the main stops and now the photographers’ lenses have “pinched” them in total serenity a Malibu Beach. The couple was seen in the company of another star, Matt Damon, a longtime friend of Ben Affleck. The actor has always cheered for them and will certainly be happy to see so much serenity in the gaze of what can be defined as a “brother”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Capri: the walk When you are surrounded by so much happiness, you also accept with serenity the fact of finding yourself acting as a “third wheel”. Over the weekend Matt Damon was in fact spotted in Malibu Beach in the company of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Pictures published by “TMZ” show them near Paradise Cove. The performer of “Good Will Hunting”, among other titles in his vast filmography, has seen them holding hands all the time, like a sweetheart couple. Very casual clothing for the two men, who have always been little used to paying attention to appearances. The wind, on the other hand, made JLo’s cover-up flutter, which opted for a total white.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together in Venice. The stages of history Matt Damon knows both very well and, while he is busy with the premiere of his latest film, “Stillwater”, he has had the opportunity to comment on the return of the flame, answering the questions of “Extra”. “I’m so happy for him. He is the best and deserves every happiness in the world. I’m really happy for both of us ”. Friends and fans are with them, therefore, and hope that this time the two can continue hand in hand for a long time, perhaps even planning a wedding in the future. Jennifer Lopez was supposed to marry Alex Rodriguez but the couple separated in the first part of 2021. The same happened to Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Broken hearts ready to repair each other, with the great advantage of being in the arms of those who know each other so well. In the century they were perhaps too young for such an important relationship. Today they have the maturity to support each other.