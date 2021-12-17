Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, hand in hand (inside the controversy)

When he sat down in the chair of the Jimmy Kimmel Live, he knew that could not have avoided the question. And maybe – come to think of it – it wasn’t a bad thing. Yes, because in the last few hours Ben Affleck was overwhelmed by a storm of controversy due to his statement to theHoward Stern Show: “I felt trapped in marriage and then drank. Maybe, if I stayed with my ex-wife, I’d still be a slave to alcohol“.

Open up heaven. Fans of Jennifer Garner (and not only) they poured on social networks a shoot poison against the American actor, who in recent years has been precisely hospitalized more than once in rehab for detoxify. In fact, Ben has always spoken out so much gratitude towards the woman who, in addition to having been close to him for ten years, helped him to ward off demons; but it is equally true that these last words came out of him really bad.

“I would never want that my children they thought I wouldn’t even think so one negative word against theirs mom», The star’s shot corrected Hollywood, claiming to have been misunderstood. “I love and respect Jen, but we couldn’t be together anymore like wife and husband“. It was the wedding, therefore, that determined type of relationship to make Ben suffer, who in the last period has found the smile thanks to an old love, Jennifer Lopez.

And it is no coincidence that he presented himself to the studies of Jimmy Kimmel Live, to Los Angeles, alongside the current partner. According to a source of Page Six, J.Lo you would “furious»For Affleck’s statements about his ex-wife, because« he met Garner with the children »and is aiming for one peaceful coexistence, “She doesn’t want to be dragged into this kind of discussions“. A lecture that, admitted and not granted, really happened, is remained private.

Yes, because in public i Bennifer they showed up smiling and accomplices, as always. Hand in hand, even within the controversy.