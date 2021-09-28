Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, how romantic New York is: the best photos

Ben Affleck, Age 49 and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are more and more in love. And inseparable. We saw them kissing on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, at the Met Gala 2021 and now shots of new kisses come to us from New York (see gallery up). The actor and singer were photographed while they walk hand in hand, in the Big Apple, between pampering and laughs. And at some point they can’t resist the temptation to exchange passionate kisses, in the streets of Manhattan, like two teenagers with their first crush.

After all, they have waited almost twenty years to rekindle their love. The two they got engaged in 2002. Then, in January 2004, their farewell. A break from which, according to Page Six, “Jennifer was destroyed”. The singer, one of the sexiest women on the planet, has since “has always seen Ben as the one who ran away “. In reality it seems that it was Lopez who said enough. “She dreamed of children, she wanted to start a family, he didn’t want to give up his bachelor lifestyle. At one point Jennifer got tired of waiting. But when she ended the relationship, she had the heart in pieces“.

Seventeen years have passed since then. Lopez (which previously was on the verge of marrying Alex Rodriguez) and Affleck (who said goodbye to Ana de Armas) made their comeback love official with a kiss on Instagram last July. But according to insiders, they are reunited last April after accompanying their respective children at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. Ben has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Jen, on the other hand, shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben and Jennifer are in a hurry according to gossip: they would be looking for a house in Los Angeles and there is also talk of an upcoming wedding. If this were true, no one would be surprised: the two have to make up for almost twenty years.

