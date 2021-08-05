Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, how the time machine works (in love)

Much more than a detail. In the latest photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez paparazzi together on the balcony of a villa in Miami, a detail stands out silver watch on the actor’s wrist. A large strap chain and a very narrow dial: it looks just like what it wore 18 years ago, when it was the bridegroom of the singer, and who also wore in the famous video clip of «Jenny from the Block».

«It is the symbol that between them time you are like stopped», writes a fan. “Maybe they fantasize about rewind the tape», replies another. In fact, judging from smiles and complicity, between Ben and Jennifer the atmosphere seems to be that of the two-year period 2002-2004, when they were engaged and everything was already ready for the wedding. Then something broke, everyone took his own way and built a family with another person.

He married his colleague in June 2005. Jennifer Garner known on the set of Pearl Harbor and found in Daredevil, with which it separated after ten years of relationship and three children, Violet (15), Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9). You, on the other hand, have brought into the world two twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony – Emme and Max (13) – then he also had two long relationships with Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez, five years each.

As a source reported, Jennifer and Ben have «met at the perfect time», both single after sentimental disappointments: she – in fact – with the former baseball champion with whom she had already planned the wedding, he with young star Ana De Armas, a flirtation that lasted about a year. Here – according to the Reconstructions – a few months ago contacts have started again among the Bennifer, always on good terms.

One email pulls the other, the occasion of the Vax Live Concert to meet again live, a weekend in Montana to relive old emotions. Or rather, perhaps it is more correct to say new emotions, since so much time has passed and scored bothi. Their strength, perhaps, is precisely to have found themselves similar, but not the same: when they broke up, almost twenty years ago, they page-turned, did not hang on the report.

because close a chapter – in love, but not only – is the only indispensable prerequisite for open another one. That maybe you talk about the old, relive it with imaginationand thanks to a symbol object. Like the Affleck watch, the power button of the time machine Of Bennifer.

