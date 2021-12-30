Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, love in the rain: “They think about the wedding”

Tight tight, under an umbrella. Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez were photographed in front of the Hotel Bel-Air, a Los Angeles, where you are granted a tender lunch together with her children, the twins Emme And Max. Upon release, however, the actor and the pop star had to deal with a shower of rain which forced them into a quick retreat, quickly entering the White SUV by J.Lo.

A scene that, at theBel-Air Hotel, they had already seen: it was in that hotel that Affleck, last March, secretly parked his car and mounted on the car of his girlfriend, to be able to enter the residence-Lopez without arousing suspicion. An ingenious gimmick that worked for a few weeks, then i paparazzi they realized that there was something strange and it is the news came out.

“THE Bennifer are backNewspapers from all over the world screamed. Well yes, seventeen years after that canceled marriage at the last moment, the two American stars have found again passion And complicity. So much so that, according to the latest rumors reported by US Weekly, they would already be thinking about wedding: “They want it to be an elaborate representation of their love, ”reports an insider.

“They have one in mind intimate ceremony, flawless, where family and friends can to have fun really”. Six Bennifer are really planning the event, we do not know: for sure they are showing month after month an incredible feeling, which passes from the child management with previous partners, from the organization work-private life and from mutual support also through difficulties.

The practical test went on stage two weeks ago, after an unhappy remark from Ben about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: “If I were still in that marriage, maybe I’d still be a slave to alcohol“. Open heaven, criticism has rained down from every front. He suffered rectified, «I was misunderstood», then came J.Lo to put the point: «I have the utmost respect for him, as a father and as a man ».

A statement with a view onaltar?