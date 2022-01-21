Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, marriage in sight? Friends: “A matter of time”

Almost 20 years after the first marriage proposal, which ended with a farewell before reaching the altar, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez perhaps they are about to try again, according to a source very close to the couple.

The two stars began dating in 2002 and they officially got engaged in the same year. In September 2003, however, the couple made it known that the marriage already announced would be postponed, only to be definitively canceled. in January 2004 when the separation was announced. Flashforward to 2021, when after the end of the marriage with Jennifer Garner and the break with the new flame Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck has rekindled the passion with his ex Jennifer Lopez, who after months of gossip confirmed this by sharing a photo of a kiss on Instagram in July.

Recently Ben Affleck returned to the gossip center for an interview on the Howard Stern Show, in which he said he was “trapped” in his marriage to Garner, which lasted from 2005 to 2018. However, Jennifer Lopez was not troubled by the media earthquake which fell on the actor and director. “Jen and Ben are doing great. His interview with Howard Stern didn’t rock their relationship in the slightest. Things like that happen sometimes and words can be misunderstood“, an anonymous source told ET.”They are madly in love and Jen is supporting him through and through, which is why he wanted to make his position on the matter publicly known. Their children are very close, their families respect each other and they also get along well, so things are going well for everyone. Their friends think that sooner or later they will officially get engaged again, in fact it is only a matter of time“.

Ben Affleck will return as Batman for the highly anticipated The Flash, the new DC cinecomic coming out in November: the actor has confirmed that the film with Ezra Miller directed by Andy Muschietti – who will also see Michael Keaton reprises the role of the Dark Knight – will be his last rehearsal as the DC superhero, played in the films of Zack Snyder Batman v Superman And Justice League.