Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, now the kiss proves that love is really back- Corriere.it

of Elisa Messina

Together, at dinner, with her whole family: the reunion of the couple “Bennifer” excites fans almost twenty years after the farewell

The rumor had been circulating for weeks: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they date again. Now the confirmation has also arrived, with a kiss. Captured with a video by the reporters of the American site Page six while the two stars were having dinner at a well-known restaurant in Malib to celebrate the 50th birthday of Lynda, J.Lo’s younger sister. Bennifer is back! they can finally own the gossip portals, celebrating the return to the scene of one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood in the early 2000s: before the Brangelina Island, long before the Ferragnez, “Ben and Jen”, today, respectively, 48 and 51 years old, had met and fallen in love on the set of Extreme Love. Film not memorable (none of the films played by the couple) but that had the merit of kicking off their intense and turbulent relationship. And that should have resulted in a wedding, in 2004 (in the photo above the two are on the red carpet of the Oscar night of 2003). But, a few days after the s, the wedding was canceled to the great regret of the millions of fans who followed the love story with its seriality of quarrels and reconciliations.

Ben Affleck schmoozes with Jennifer Lopez’s kids during intimate dinner https://t.co/jLb25bXDLU pic.twitter.com/d33PnqbBQy — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2021

In the video published by the American website the two appaino happy, accomplices: they kiss, hug, whisper. In short, they seem to be really in love. Besides the situation a dinner with the whole Lopez family including her two children. After all, one of the main fans of the reunion with Affleck would be Jennifer’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who at the magazine People he had told how much Jennifer and Ben had remained connected.

If it is true that certain loves do not end, they make immense turns and then return, Lopez and Affleck they would be living proof of this: after the sudden farewell in 2004, the lives and careers of the two took different paths. Ben had bonded with Jennifer Garner: but after ten years, three children and serious problems of alcoholism on his part, they broke up. Meanwhile, Affleck also took off as director and author until the consecration of the Oscar for the film Argo in 2012. She, on the other hand, had twins with ex-husband, singer and dancer Marc Anthony, then two relationships followed, with Casper Smart and Alex Rodriguez: with the latter, a former baseball star, she had arrived at the wedding promise celebrated on the beach (and documented on the social networks of both). Then something broke: first they postponed the wedding, then they left permanently. Meanwhile, JLo, became more and more global and eclectic star and the activity of singer and actress has successfully combined that of record producer, entrepreneur in beauty and fitness clothing. In the same year that Affleck won Golden Globes and Oscars, she was referred to by Forbes as the most powerful celebrity in the world. Coincidences.

Surprisingly, in recent months, the two would have started writing to each other and then seeing each other again. Both single after the breakup of the last relationships (Affleck had been dating Ana de Armas for a year) are spotted in different situations, the rumors chase each other. At a certain point they no longer hide, witnesses tell of kisses in the gym, photos begin to circulate. One in particular seems more significant than the others: the two are walking in Miami, at the end of May, on his wrist expert eyes notice the watch he wore in the video clip Jenny from the Block. Everything as then.