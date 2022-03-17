Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, on a trip to Spain

The fans of the vital reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They only think of one thing: how strong it is that the road has brought them together again. And not only that, you will agree that in this new stage, what is coolest is having direct access to your photos thanks to social networks. Seeing them going on dates and bringing their respective children, observing how they do not take their hands off each other, dedicating romantic gestures or simply being great on camera at the Super Bowl is something that the ‘fandom’ is enjoying to the fullest. But what we did not expect, what we did NOT EXPECT, is to see that those ‘stolen’ photos were ever produced in Spain. Forgives? How do you read it?

They are both in Gran Canaria because JLo is shooting a movie, ‘The Mother’, which we can see on Netflix, and he has come to visit her. Fantasy is little.

The images of both have flooded Instagram these days and here we have come to collect a few because, apart from looking like the most, don’t they remind you of that trip that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made at the end of the 90s to… Granada? If you don’t know what we’re talking about, please see all the photos here.

And now, JLo and Ben enjoying in our country:

The lovebirds have walked, they have had ice cream, they have pampered each other through the streets of Gran Canaria (magical) and some fans have also been reminded of those years in the early 2000s when they were the couple of the moment and have captured their nostalgia through montages, in which the text that stands out is: “there are things that never change”.

There are not many more details about ‘The Mother’ yet; the plot revolves around the story of a murderess who comes out of her hiding place to look for her daughter, whom she abandoned years ago. We will stay tuned to find out more!

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

