Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez photos: the Bennifers in the Hamptons

Angelina Jolie+The Weeknd and Kanye West+Irina Shayk tried, but the photo of their sweet embrace was enough to re-establish the podium of the couples of summer 2021. Ben Affleck+Jennifer Lopez hold on to gold medal and they prove it with every shot of their eyes to heart and the reaction of the web to their kiss with trend topics in three, two, one. The Bennifers were spotted first friday in an amusement park in Los Angeles and then Sunday for July 4 in the Hamptons and their photos went viral worldwide.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A matchy matchy look that almost makes us doubt the “randomness” of the photos, in a triumph of all shades from beige to cream that makes them extremely photogenic and just out of a Times Square billboard. Jen and Ben spent U.S. Independence Day together at her home in the Hamptons: in love and accomplices, the former ex were immortalized during a walk on Long Island in the company of a couple of friends. Laughter, kisses, hugs, looks of understanding: the Bennifer 2.0 are clearly going very strong.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Friday, however, the couple was photographed at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, beautiful and close-knit between a ride on the Jurrasic World train and a walk to Springfield, in the company of their children: Max and Emme, the 13-year-old twins that Jlo had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Samuel, 9, the youngest of Affleck’s three children with Jennifer Garner (absent the older sisters Seraphina, 12 years old, and Violet, 15).

Time for presentations, therefore, since according to the stars and stripes tabloids, the two would have serious intentions, starting from living together in the Hollywood hills to, perhaps, a reality show about their flashback streaming on Netflix. “Everything seems to be spinning smoothly,” a source told People, “it’s obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. He didn’t look so happy in a long time.” Obvious.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

the most read articles of ELLE.IT The most sublime color of summer is (always) white and here’s how to wear it this season READ NOW Nanni Moretti is there! The Cannes Film Festival 2021 warms up the engines aka what film and what guests should we expect? READ NOW Loading... Advertisements More je ne sais quoi for all! 10 French fashion brands to know now for a Parisian style doc READ NOW Minimalist beauty routine, perfect tan: beauty trends ready to depopulate this summer READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io