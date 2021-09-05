Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend in Miami: “She thinks Ben is really trying this time, and he’s really happy about it”

The rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and the return of the Bennifer they began a few days after the singer and Alex Rodriguez confirmed their separation in early May.

From what moment to today, JLo and Ben Affleck have been repeatedly paparazzi together, and the couple’s fans are really hoping for a flashback.

And it seems that the two actors are not wasting time. Indeed, according to a source, after 17 years away, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have resumed exactly where they left off.

The (new) couple has in fact rekindled their romance with secret encounters in Los Angeles, Montana and Miami.

A source told AND! News that the actress has been “very busy” lately, going back and forth from Los Angeles to Miami on business, but that Ben is doing everything to make it work.

When in fact Ben joined JLo for this weekend’s trip, he proved that there really could be a return of the Bennifer as a couple.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: how are things?

A source confirms: “Together they are really happy”

“Ben is striving to match their plans based on what she has to do,” the source said. He is making a huge effort to make the relationship work“.

And it looks like this actor’s new approach is working great.

“JLo thinks Ben is really trying this time, and she loves this version of him. It is comforting to her and she is very impressed by it.

Together they are on the clouds and sincerely happy.

They really care for each other and they picked up exactly where they left off», Said the insider.

But despite the two actors are putting a lot of effort into their love story, the source is keen to emphasize that: “However, both are primarily focused on their respective families“.

Both JLo and Ben Affleck are indeed parents. The singer has 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While Ben has three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9, born from the marriage with Jennifer Garner.