Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, planning the future together

There is nothing random about the story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple’s friends confirm this to People: “They are working together to move their relationship forward”. In short, it is a story made to last and not a passing flashback between the pop star and the actor, already together for a long time in the early two thousand years.

A source close to Lopez told People who spent the weekend in Los Angeles for the sake of working, but who was also willing to spend time with Ben Affleck.

“They are very happy together. They will continue to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are seriously talking about their future together».

These are confirmations that also serve to deny the flashback with another ex, Marc Anthony with whom Lopez had been seen in Miami and who is the father of her children.

“It’s not a passing story. They take everything seriously and want it to last,” adds the person contacted by the US magazine. The meeting of the couple at Los Angeles, where they would also rent a villa together, the one in Miami follows by a week with images of the exit from the gym. “They held hands, hugged each other and kissed. They are certainly not hiding the fact that they are a couple».

Loading... Advertisements

An official announcement of the couple’s return was even ready Bennifer, a photo on Instagram. It was the paparazzi who ruined the party, in this case, anticipating the news. From April onwards, the two were seen together in Los Angeles and Miami, but also in Montana. In March, news had arrived of the end of the story between Jlo and former baseball player A Rodriguez. Already in January Affleck had declared the story with Ana de Armas over after a year together.

READ ALSO

The kiss of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and the other gossip of the week

READ ALSO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, “the social announcement ruined by the paparazzi”

READ ALSO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, how the time machine works (in love)