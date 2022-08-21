Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said “I do” during a very romantic ceremony

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married on Saturday in the state of Georgia, in the presence of all the relatives.

It’s a romance worthy of a movie. Couple stars of the 2000s, engaged and then separated before better reuniting twenty years later, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck united on Saturday. Already married a few weeks ago in Nevada, the couple wanted to organize a new ceremony in the presence of all their relatives. The party, which should last again this Sunday, took place in the property of the actor in Georgia, where, in 2003, their marriage should have already been held.

So little information has been given on the course of the festivities, photos taken by the American media show the singer walking down the aisle on a long white carpet, wearing an imposing Ralph Lauren dress and a veil spreading over several meters. The “If you had my love” singer was surrounded by her two children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, born of her union with Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s three children, Violet, 16. , Seraphina 13 years old and Samuel, 10 years old. All marched behind their parents, the twins, Seraphina, and Samuel opting for an elegant white suit and Violet preferring a beautiful white dress too. According to this dress-code, all the guests were also dressed in white.

A wedding in Las Vegas in July

People magazine says the ceremony was presided over by podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty. Among the couple’s other guests were their dearest friends. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife, actor Jason Mewer and Jordan Monsanto, agent Patrick Whitesell and model Pia Miller were notably invited. Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, had also been invited but was not present due to filming in Texas. After a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the official ceremony on Saturday, the party will continue this Sunday. The “New York Post” indicates that a barbecue in the form of a picnic is planned.

Last month, Jennifer Lopez revealed in her newsletter that she married her boyfriend in a Las Vegas chapel, privately, explaining, “That’s exactly what we wanted.” “It was the best wedding we could have imagined. The one we dreamed of a long time ago and the one that came to fruition… after a very, very long time”.