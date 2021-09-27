Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the arrival hand in hand in Venice to the delight of fans (and photographers) – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi, sent to Venice

The two stars, after the return of the flame, are at the exhibition together. He is one of the actors of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel

The Morettian dilemma – do I notice more whether I am coming or not? – had not even posed. Already just the assumption that Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, after the well-known backfire, were revealed at the Lido, where L

He is one of the actors of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, had flowed rivers of ink and post between press and fans. And a photographic material from the heyday of stardom. They have arrived, hand in hand, he dressed all in black, she in pure white lace.

Do not miss Affleck’s best friend, as well as artistic, Matt Damon. Together they collaborated on the script of the film written with Nicole Holofcener, also starring Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Adaptation of the historical novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, tells a true story. The first time I heard about the last legally authorized duel in medieval France – he explained Ridley Scott -, I immediately understood that a powerful film could be made from it. And when I learned that Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener were writing the script, I had no doubt that I was going to direct it. The film gave me the opportunity to resume the kind of epic story I love, but enriched by the themes of courage, deception and advocacy that appeal to today’s audiences. The film is the story of a friendship and a marital union destroyed by a particularly cruel and dishonorable act, but also the story of the courage of a woman who makes her voice heard.

The film, premiered here out of competition, then in the hall from October 14, it passes on Friday. Highly anticipated. But the JLo & Ben red carpet show, at least by fans and photographers, it is even more so.