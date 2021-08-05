Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, “the kiss in the gym” confirms love

A kiss in public, affectionate and complicit, as if it were the stamp of rediscovered love. The love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, already engaged and betrothed eighteen years ago, seems to have arrived at the turning point: to certify the flashback, in fact, here are the stories of some Eyewitnesses who saw the actor and singer exchange tenderness during a training session at Miami Beach.

“They arrived separately at the Anatomy gym“, a source told Entertainment Tonight. “But then, once inside, they did not seek in any way to hide the relationship. They stayed close, hugging and having fun together. All the people who were there, they noticed the chemistry that is between them”. “Even when they came out they really looked like In love», revealed another insider to Page Six.

Already in recent days they had been paparazzi in front of the villa of J.Lo, in Florida: he on the balcony, to smoke a cigarette and admire the sunset, she down in the yard to do stretching in front of the sea. “They found themselves at the perfect time», is the comment of many fans, who highlight how both are veterans of the sentimental disappointments with Alex Rodriguez (with the wedding already planned) and Ana De Armas

The most attentive have even noticed that Ben’s arm stands out a particular silver watch, chain strap and narrow dial: it seems to be The same that carried in the two-year period 2002-2004, when he was engaged to Jennifer, and which he also wore in the video clip of « Jenny from the Block». “It’s as if time has stopped,” wrote one twitter user, “they would like rewind the tape».

Loading... Advertisements

Or perhaps, more simply, open a new chapter: i Bennifer 2.0, now only missing officialdom.

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: how the time machine works (in love)

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, new sighting: happy and accomplices in Miami