Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, “the social announcement ruined by the paparazzi”

How long ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, have they started to feel again? a question to which no one, apart from those directly concerned, can provide a precise answer. There are those who say to March, when the artist – fresh from quarrel with the ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez – was alone in the Dominican Republic for the filming of the film entitled – ironically – «Shotgun Wedding». Others, however, claim that the contacts between the two began well before, maybe with one exchange of mails.

second American rumors would be it was the actor who did the first step, beginning to frequent assiduously the villa of J.Lo a Los Angeles. So much so that at the end of April it was photographed in the car of the pop star, a huge Cadillac Escalade white that certainly does not go unnoticed. Following the route, the paparazzi have reconstructed the habit of Ben, who used to leave his car at the hotel Bel-Air then it was picked up (and brought back there) from the security of the Lopez family.

Images they made around the world and that, according to the latest exclusive of Page Six, they would have ruined the Bennifer the state project with a social post their newfound love: “They were thinking of how to reveal it Exploiting Instagram, something they could control and decide on,” said one source. “But they were beaten on time by photographers». Who then immortalized them together even after a Romanesque weekend in Montana and during a few hours of relaxation in Miami Beach.

A kind of spoiler, which messed up the programs by Jennifer and Ben. What they will decide to do now is not known, however they have already given demonstration in the past to be two characters able to face the unexpected. In 2004, in fact, despite the fact that the marriage was already completely organized, chose to leave and separate roads. That in these months, seventeen years later the divergence, it seems that they have begun to run parallel.

