Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, wedding in sight for the Bennifers?

Almost 20 years after the first proposal of marriage from Ben Affleck to Jennifer Lopez, the couple is said to be close to a second engagement, at least according to a very intimate anonymous source with the two celebrities. Nicknamed “Bennifer“, in the course of a few months the two have quickly returned to being one of the most talked about couples of the moment.

In 2021, after a very public separation from Jennifer Garner and an avalanche of headlines from the tabloids, rumors began to circulate that Affleck had started dating again at Lopez and it was the latter who confirmed it, sharing a photo of the couple on the own Instagram profile last July.

In recent months, the star of Will Hunting – Rebel genius has returned to the center of gossip for an interview granted during the Howard Stern Show, in which he declared that he had heard “trapped“while he was married to Jennifer Garner. These words of his, reported without context by several reporters, were later clarified by the actor during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Jen and Ben are doing great. His interview with Howard Stern didn’t rock their relationship in the slightest. Things like this sometimes happen and words can be misunderstood“, the anonymous source revealed, according to reports from ET.”They are madly in love and Jen is supporting him through and through, which is why she wanted to make his position on the matter publicly known. Their children are very close, their families respect each other and they also get along well, so things are going well for everyone. Their friends think that sooner or later they will officially get engaged again, in fact it is only a matter of time“.