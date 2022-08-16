Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding: the grand ceremony

A little over a month after their surprise wedding in las vegas orchestrated in a small committee, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to say “yes” a second time, during a ceremony that promises to be breathtaking. After so many years separated, the reunion and the union of this mythical couple could only be grandiose.

Wedding JLo and Ben Affleck: the details of the ceremony

According to a source close to the couple interviewed by the media Page Six, the ceremony of wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is expected to span three days, starting Friday evening August 19, 2022, for a rehearsal dinner. The official ceremony will follow on Saturday, before ending with a picnic and a barbecue on Sunday.

We already know that the two lovebirds entrusted the organization of their wedding to Colin Cowie, a luxury event expert who has worked for Oprah Winfrey and JLo in the past, among many other VIPs. According to TMZ, the party should take place at Ben Affleck’s property in the state of Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress

As for the outfit chosen by the Bride to be, this same source reveals that she could put on a dress made to measure for her signed Ralph Lauren. There is no doubt that the creation of the American designer will be sumptuous to mark this very special (and long-awaited) day.

One thing is certain: all eyes will be on the interpreter of Jenny from the block. Ben Affleck would like the ceremony to be centered only on her, reveals the source interviewed by Page Six. We can therefore already expect a real show, at the height of those that the singer and actress gives on stage.

The ceremony will be closely followed by all the followers of the mythical couple who were only waiting for one thing: to see them in love as on the first day, almost 20 years after their separation. See you this Friday August 19, 2022 to follow the start of the festivities (which Jennifer Lopez will no doubt share on her blog On the JLo).