Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Beverly Hills Mansion: Photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have found the house of their dreams! The newlyweds bought a huge Beverly Hills estate that once sold for $60 million per TMZ, although it’s unclear what Ben, 49, and Jen, 52, actually paid. Notably, neither party has confirmed the purchase — but one of J.Lo’s luxury cars was seen outside the property when moving trucks were present.

An aerial view of the house the couple allegedly purchased. (Background)

The house once belonged to the actor Danny DeVito and Mariah Careythe ex-fiance of James Packer, and includes all the resort-like amenities one could need on its 29,000 square feet. Beyond the seven bedrooms – which they will certainly need for his three children Purple16, Seraphine13 and samuel10 years old and her twins emma and Max14, – there is also a cinema room, a wine cellar, an entertainment room and a huge swimming pool.

Beyond that, the house has a full hair salon and a glamorous room perfect for Jen’s team, and a gym for the duo to work out. It looks like Bennifer will also be able to accommodate plenty of guests, as the property has actual guesthouses.

Jennifer Lopez poses with Ben Affleck at his movie premiere. (Shutterstock)

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, three months after getting re-engaged. The intimate wedding was a surprise – but in the end Jennifer said it was “exactly” what the couple wanted in her On the JLo newsletter. “We barely got to the little white wedding chapel at midnight,” Jennifer wrote in the moving letter. “They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, it cost extra and he was at the bed),” she also added. added.

Since their romantic reunion in April 2021, Ben and Jen have been actively searching for a home — but are often spotted at each other’s (hers is in Pacific Palisades, while Jen owns a home in Bel-Air). Source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the couple wanted a home to “raise their children together” in April.

“Jen has a big family, so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough space to entertain and accommodate company,” the insider also shared. “She is also looking for lots of space for all their children to live comfortably, and of course extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets etc.”

