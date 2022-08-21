Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding: Here’s What Jennifer Garner Thinks

Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their wedding, for the second time in just over a month, in the sumptuous residence of the star of “Will Hunting“, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, reported this weekend of the american media.

The stars had already married in mid-July in Las Vegas, but decided to formalize their union for the second time, surrounded by their loved ones on the 35-hectare estate of Ben Affleck in the state of Georgia.

Among the celebrities present during the festivities, according to the magazine People: Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith. But according to the Hollywood website LifeBen Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, did not attend the wedding.

The actress, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018 and is the mother of his three children, is very happy for benniferbut explained that it was a scheduling conflict. However, her children, Violet, 16, Seraphina13, and Sam, 11, attended the celebration this weekend at the actor’s property.

“Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s totally supportive of her kids being there and is generally very positive about the whole thing.“said a Hollywood insider Life. “There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so that they feel welcomed and comfortable and that they have bonded with J.Lo and her children is simply the best thing she could ask for.“