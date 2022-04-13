Ben Affleck and JLo commitment: this is what Jennifer Garner, the actor’s ex, would have thought | Famous
She and the artist were married from 2005 to 2018 and they had three children: Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (13) and Sam (10).
Jennifer Garner reacts to JLo and Ben Affleck’s engagement
Four days after JLo announced her engagement to Ben Affleck, it is the actor’s ex-wife who would have reacted to the news.
A source close to Jennifer Garner told E! News that the actress ” not only happy with hearing the recent news of the couple, but also is aware.
” Ben told Jen and the kidsso they would know,” the source shared in an E! network report issued on Tuesday, April 12.
“Jen is happy for Ben”he continued, “and you know that JLo has been a positive influence on him in certain respects.”
This is not the first time Garner has been known to express himself positively about Lopez.
An ET Online source said in early June 2021 that the actor’s ex-wife was “accepting Ben” and that “I had no antipathy” for JLo.
At the time, the insider noted that as long as he “kept the situation healthy, especially with the kids, then Jen (Garner) would be happy.”
In fact, the two Jens came face to face with Ben Affleck last Halloween, when they accompanied their children trick-or-treating.
” everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids,” a People magazine source said of the unpredictable encounter at the time.