Ben Affleck and JLo, first the ring and then the house of nearly 100 million!
Ben Affleck And JLo they are officially together and no longer hide. After spending the holidays between Italy and the French Riviera they returned home (to the United States) and the charming Ben was paparazzi while he was with his mother shopping, and so far nothing too strange, if not was that the shop in which was photographed is Tiffany in Los Angeles! Yes, the actor is really serious, in fact he was in the precious shop to choose (and then buy) an engagement ring. This is not the first diamond that the actor gives to JLo, in fact, the two had already been engaged and Affleck had already given JLo, in November 2002, a ring, precisely a 6.1 carat pink diamond which, according to experts in matter had cost a whopping 2.5 million dollars.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck want to live in a mega mansion!
The two lovebirds seem to be taking more serious than ever this time, so much so that they are also looking for a house together. Obviously a deluxe love nest: according to some rumors reported by the American media, the Bennifers have already visited several properties in Los Angeles including an 11,000-square-foot estate in Beverly Hills, on sale for the modest sum of 85 million dollars. A house with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a host of luxurious amenities, including an indoor sports complex (with boxing ring, basketball court and swimming pool), a caretaker’s house and a parking space for up to 80 Automobiles.