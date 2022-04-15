Ben Affleck and JLo have a spectacular car accident; how are they?

It took a little over 6 years for the wedding plans to come together. Ben Affleck and JLo It will finally be resumed, but now fans are concerned about the spectacular accident that the couple starred in.

A few weeks ago, the singer and the actor announced their engagement even though they tried to keep it quiet for some time, but happiness has overwhelmed them.

What is a fact is that fate has brought them together after a few years ago, their busy schedules put an end to their romance, but now everything is different.

And it is that apparently, the two kept their love between them intact, despite the fact that he made a family next to Jennifer Garner, and the singer with Mark Anthony and after his relationship with A-Rod.

But now, everything is happiness, since after announcing their commitment, the couple is looking for the residence in which they are going to live and that they give the long-awaited “yes, I do”.

The couple is in one of the best stages and they are about to reach the altar. Photo: Getty Images

However, their search attempts were clouded when the couple of the moment was involved in a separate accident, and they even had to be helped.

How are Ben Affleck and JLo from their accident?

Last Wednesday, April 13, the couple had decided to visit the luxurious mansion known as the ‘Spelling Manor’, considered the largest mansion in all of Los Angeles.

What is a fact is that the couple wants to live in style, since the famous and luxurious property is worth 165 million dollars, an amount that celebrities are willing to cover.

The couple could be ready with their house. Photo: The Grosby Group

As expected, some paparazzi began to cite the presence of the couple when they decided to go to a famous chain of cafes and take a break to look for their “love nest”.

However, and in his desire not to be photographed or disturbed by photographers, the actor made a maneuver that left him stuck with the establishment’s sign.

What is a fact is that the actor had to ask the paparazzi to help him and be able to get out of the problem he was in, all this while the singer was very serious at his side.

Photographers helped the couple. Photo: The Grosby Group

Shortly after the “Batman” singer and performer were released from the embarrassing moment, the couple went for their drinks and later met up with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

As expected, love flies in each of the places where they meet as they were seen holding hands and very much in love a week after announcing their engagement.

The couple arrived with JLo’s daughter after the accident. Photo: The Grosby Group

GBR.