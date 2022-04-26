Ben Affleck and JLo: the sex clause they should meet when getting married – People – Culture

In mid-April, the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to fellow actor Ben Affleckwith whom he reconnected in early 2021, almost two decades after they canceled their wedding plans and went their separate personal ways.

On her Twitter account, the singer of Puerto Rican origin said she had a “very exciting and special story to share” and announced that she would give it through her personal newsletter “On the JLO”, although she offered a great clue by placing the “emoji” of a ring next to his name.

Lopez and Affleck started seeing each other again last year, after the ‘Jenny from the Block’ hitmaker ended her engagement to former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and the ‘Gone Girl’ star ended his relationship with Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The couple, nicknamed ‘Bennifer’, has been seen since then on red carpets and public walks around the world, alone or accompanied by their respective children: López had two with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony; and Affleck three with his ex-wife, the interpreter Jennifer Garner.

However, its history goes back years. Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, began dating in mid-2002. and they got engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

Now, the relationship has been put back on the lips of all his followers because they unofficially knew what the clauses of their prenuptial agreement would be. Among all of them, one has drawn particular attention because of how difficult it could be taking into account the busy schedule that both artists handle.

It is a sexual clause that stipulates that the couple must have sex at least four times a weekwhich has generated endless reactions on social networks.

At the moment the date on which the couple will marry is unknown. However, the wedding is expected to take place soon or, at least, in the course of this year.

*With information from EFE