Ben Affleck and Matt Damon did the breakdance in the Boston subway wearing “Puma nylon tracksuits”

Even celebrities in the past have done something to be ashamed of. Ben Affleck revealed a skeleton in the closet not just that he shares with his friend Matt Damon. To make some extra cash the two actors would perform like breakdancers on the Boston subway wearing Puma nylon tracksuits.

Oscar 2017: Matt Damon with Ben Affleck on stage

As Ben Affleck revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the idea would have been Matt Damon’s own:

“We had some Puma nylon tracksuits, uh, Nike tracksuits. The tracksuits, it was just a thin nylon sheet, you know? But it was cool. And we put them on, we wanted to be cool, and so we learned how to break dance. And then Matt said, ‘If you take some linoleum and put it down on the subway, we could do some of our moves, you know? And maybe you pull out a hat.’

The Last Duel: Ben Affleck talks about Ridley Scott’s criticism of millennials and box office flop

When Clarkson asked the actor if the famous duo made any money, Affleck replied with a firm no:

“Well, I’m not going to say that no one put a quart in the cup. They passed by looking at us with a mixture of pity and amazement. ‘Wow, you don’t see much.’ But yeah, we did a lot of popping, locking and back spinning, but Matt tried the Windmill, which he never quite mastered. I was more skilled at Back Spin and Kick Worm. If you asked me to do it now , I’d sue you because my back would be blocked immediately “.

Starting January 7, we will find Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar, a family biopic directed by George Clooney. And no, he won’t breakdance in the film.