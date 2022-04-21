Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will tell the story of the union between Nike and Michael Jordan in a film for Amazon

Sonny’s tireless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third-largest shoe company leads him to Jordan’s parents, and in particular his powerful and dynamic mother, as well as former coaches, advisors, friends and those close to him. Michael Jordan. He will be a giant mythical figure that looms over the film and is never seen, while Sonny tries to reach him by accessing the people close to and around him.

Alex Convery wrote the original screenplay, titled air jordan, which was included in the 2021 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays. Mandalay took it to the president of Skydance Sports, Jon Weinbach, who then secured Vaccarro’s life rights. Affleck and Damon are doing another script revision and will produce.

While Affleck had never directed Damon before, the pair co-wrote and starred in the film together. Good Will Hunting from Gus Van Sant in 1997, which earned them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. They also recently re-teamed for the movie Ridley Scott The Last Duelstarring there alongside Adam Driver, jodie eat and more.

Affleck previously directed movies like Gone Baby Gone, The Townthe winner of the Oscar for Best Picture argus Y live by night. She recently starred alongside Anne of Arms the erotic thriller deep water and will soon appear in Flash and in the thriller Hypnotic from Robert Rodriguez. Other upcoming films with Damon include Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi Y Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan.