“Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton excited on set”

After a DC FanDome 2021 packed with news, DC fans have high expectations for everything to come to theaters and TV in the next few years. The 2022 of the DC Extended Universe could become the richest year with many upcoming projects including The Flash with Ezra Miller.

During the DC FanDome 2021 the first trailer of The Flash has arrived, with two different Barry Allen and the Supergirl of Sasha Calle at Villa Wayne’s Michael Keaton of 1989.

The return of Keaton as Batman fueled the discussions of fans of The Flash for more than a year, and speculation increased when news broke that too Ben Affleck he would join the cast. As it turns out, both actors behind the cloak are enjoying the moment in the same way as the fans.

In an interview with Bilibili, through Reddit, the producer of The Flash Barbara Muschietti shared details of her experience of seeing both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck return to the role.

Muschietti revealed it was an experience “rather emotional” see them both in costume, bringing together two generations of fans of Batman for The Flash:

“It was amazing to see that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both got very excited about the return once they were with us and put on the hood and cape. I think they both felt the little joy that comes with returning. that character and we had fun with it, it was a great experience. “

The story between Ben Affleck and Batman it’s complicated and started from the second he was first announced in the role. Many fans have criticized the decision for the sole reason that it was about Ben Affleck, however, the actor managed to change some people’s minds with his performance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before the filming of Justice League by Joss Whedon completely killed his enthusiasm for the character.

Furthermore, Affleck he was battling a relapse of his alcohol addiction, which eventually saw him aleave the director’s chair for his planned solo film and the role of the Dark Knight. It’s clear that one of the main reasons Affleck signed on to The Flash was because he felt he had unfinished business like Batman.

Meanwhile, the shooting of The Flash is over, the release of the film is scheduled for November 4, 2022, let us know in the comments how curious you are review Affleck and Keaton with the cloak!