Ben Affleck and Russell Crowe reporter at Perry Mason tonight on tv

“Good reporters have no friends, only sources…“When politics and journalism play ‘guard and thieves’, and those who work as a reporter know they must first of all be an investigator. “I have a Saab with plush seats“: Cal McAffrey is Russell Crowe, his car mirrors it. An old-fashioned way of printed paper, with a tender heart and worn shoe soles: he goes in person to ask questions, reaches the source, and is not satisfied, in the name of truth. Tonight on TV “State of Play“, With Ben Affleck which is Stephen Collins, the politician who cannot do without his journalist friend.

TO Washington, the beautiful assistant dies in unclear circumstances Sonia Baker (Maria Thayer), as well as the lover of a young and ambitious deputy Collins (Well Affleck). He does not believe it is suicide because that morning Sonia she had sent him a video with all her glee. The politician, close to representing his party in the race for the White House, will have a career compromised by crime, and he will get help from a journalist friend of his. The old schoolmate and roommate, McAffrey (Russell Crowe). He, all stalking and uncomfortable interviews, discovers that the woman dies right in the blind spot, without cameras, of the subway. The seemingly distant paths of the politician and the journalist intertwine. One will need the other. And in a whirlwind not only of business, but also of feelings: Anne (Claudia Catani), wife of the deputy, discovers that she has feelings for the journalist. Although the two had been in a relationship in the past and she left him for her current husband.

State of Play, a duel between truth and falsehood

Tonight on TV the 2009 film by the Scottish documentary maker Kevin McDonald, which is the reduction and re-adaptation, of the homonymous English miniseries of the BBC six hours, “State of Play“. Russell Crowe And Ben Affleck replaced respectively Brad Pitt And Edward Norton, initially chosen as protagonists. “The press offers coffee to friends“: Small tricks of a thoroughbred reporter, who hands an American Starbucks to the one he wants to talk about. With mastery, he manages to slip into the dark sides of events. Like a hound, or a cop on the right trail. A ‘gladiator’ of communication, or the last romantic journalist with a notebook in his pocket. Old pen does not lie. Concentrated on the craft, he doesn’t even fix his disheveled hair. “Please don’t make the eyes of a journalist’s puppy, it makes me nauseous! “..

The viewer remains stuck, enraptured by the hectic times of the newspaper that has to go to print, and by the thriller scenes. The newspaper editor, represented by Helen Mirrer, will ask: “..I also want to know the color of the victim’s briefs.. “. The crisis of the print media is explicit in the film, with its increasingly manipulated dynamics: publishers who want the daily scoops to beat the competition, with gossip the true bread of today’s journalism. The reporter colleagues crowd the press conferences with buffets, rather than going to find the news. The last scene seems to be a revenge of the paper newspaper, scented ink and tissue in the hands. “A doctor’s job is to heal patients, a singer’s job is to sing. A journalist’s only duty is to write what he sees.”

Federica De Candia. Follow us on MMI and Metropolitan cinema

Adv